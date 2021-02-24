Iowa U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley backs state election law changes

States should take a closer look at their election laws to protect against fraud in mail-in voting, Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley said Wednesday.

Grassley was asked during his weekly conference call with Iowa reporters about an Iowa elections bill that would shorten early voting, close polls earlier on Election Day and establish stricter standards for absentee ballots, among many other provisions.

"In the 50 states, or at least in some of the 50 states, I think state legislatures ought to be working on laws that will enhance the protection for mail-in ballots the same as what we have protection for voting in person," Grassley told reporters Wednesday. "In other words, the person that casts the ballot is the person that asks for it and is properly registered and property identified and somebody else isn't voting the ballot."

Grassley said "a lot of other changes" should also be made to state election procedures, including "making sure any ballot that is counted is received on or before Election Day," which could potentially impact overseas ballots from service members.

Currently, Iowa law allows absentee ballots postmarked the day before the election to be counted as long as they are received by the auditor by noon the Monday following the election.