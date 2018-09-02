Dan Homan didn't spend much time at home last month.
The president of the state's largest public employee labor union was on the road through much of August, holding town hall meetings as he prepares for his union's re-certification vote next month.
"We have to reach out to people and let them know what's at stake," Homan, president of AFSCME Council 61, said while driving to Fort Dodge the other day.
This is the second year that public sector labor unions will have to go to the polls to get re-certified. It's the first year that state workers will vote whether to retain their unions.
The 2017 collective bargaining law that significantly curtailed bargaining rights for public sector workers requires regular retention elections for bargaining units.
The first elections were held last fall, and the vast majority of unions were re-certified.
This year, though, state officials estimate about 70,000 people will be eligible to vote, about twice what it was last year. The elections will be held from Oct. 15 through Oct. 29.
Unions have bitterly criticized the law. They especially don't like the part governing re-certification elections because it requires a majority of people covered by a contract — not a majority of those who cast ballots — to approve of a union for it to be re-certified.
Union officials say that's unfair and would be like requiring a politician to get a majority of eligible voters to win, rather than just a majority of those who turns out.
Despite the hurdle, Homan says he feels confident this year. But, he says, he's making sure workers know the stakes are high. He's making 22 stops around the state to let workers know the potential economic consequences of a defeat.
"If they don't re-certify, employers can start cutting wages," he says. Homan estimated about 22,000 people will be eligible to vote in his union's re-certification election.
There also will be elections for unions representing state patrol officers, as well as other state workers. But it's not just state workers who are affected.
The Iowa Public Employment Relations Board, which oversees the election process, has listed about 600 bargaining units that will potentially face re-certification elections. Most of those bargaining units represent people who work for local governments.
Last week, in a meeting room at the Davenport Public Library's Eastern Avenue branch, the interim chair of the employment relations board, Jamie Van Fossen, briefed roughly 15 people about the rules for the upcoming elections.
Voters can cast ballots online or by phone. But because voting by phone is complicated, he said, "I'd encourage folks to vote online."
A half dozen bargaining units affecting about 270 Scott County workers will also hold elections this October. The unions represent sheriff's deputies, road workers, office and maintenance employees, as well as others.
Retention elections are held about 10 months prior to expiration of a union's contract, according to the state.
Some of the largest school districts in the area don't face re-certification election votes this year. The contracts for teachers in Davenport and Bettendorf don't expire until June 30, 2020, and Pleasant Valley Teachers re-certified its union last year.
North Scott's union also doesn't face an election this year.
Still, about 25,000 people covered by the Iowa State Education Association, or ISEA, are covered by elections around the state this fall. That includes the Clinton Education Association.
Coy Marquard, associate executive director of ISEA, said there is a lot of internal communication going on in preparation for the elections. Lots of local union leaders are reaching out to their members, as well as others who might vote.
This year's re-certification elections not only involves state workers for the first time, but it come with another wrinkle, too. The elections will begin just a few weeks before the Nov. 6 general election.
Typically, public employee unions are an important part of the Democrats' get out the vote effort. That raises the question whether unions have the resources to devote to both re-certification elections and get out the vote efforts.
Union officials don't expect that will be a problem. They say most people vote early in the two-week window.
Also, Homan says as he talks about the consequences of a re-certification vote, he's making sure his members know who is responsible for the law.
Republicans in the state legislature passed the law over Democrats' objections. They say it was needed to even the playing field between government and labor, and will be good for taxpayers. They add the re-certification provision is aimed at making unions accountable.
Critics say the law was aimed at busting unions, and it will hurt workers by limiting pay and curtailing benefits.
Homan says he believes public employees will be even more motivated to go the polls Nov. 6 and vote for Democrats after hearing about the consequences of the law -- which he says he's making clear at every stop he makes.