Iowa universities forecast big tuition losses

IOWA CITY -- Iowa’s three public universities expect to take a $53 million hit this budget year from tuition freezes and enrollment declines — and incur even more losses from cuts in state appropriations and research activity.

In all, the universities project to generate $65.4 million less this budget year than last due to the COVID-19-driven losses.

The anticipated enrollment drops, coupled with an earlier decision to freeze tuition rates, is expected to shrink income by $14.8 million at the University of Iowa; $33.4 million at Iowa State University; and $4.8 million at the University of Northern Iowa.

The three institutions also must split an $8 million cut in state appropriations — divided about 40-40-20 percent between the campuses, with UI and ISU each losing $3.2 million in state support and the smaller UNI losing $1.5 million.

The reductions approved by lawmakers affect every special purpose unit across the campuses except the UI-based State Hygienic Lab, which received a $525,578 boost in the budget year that just ended for its work processing COVID-19 tests. Although the lab was spared state cuts in the new budget that began July 1, it’s not getting any increased, either.