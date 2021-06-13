Iowa voters embraced early voting. Then Republicans rushed to restrict it.

"This is because the bill is an exercise in voter suppression, one disguised as a solution for a problem that exists only in the fertile imaginations of its creators," the lawsuit states.

Elias could not be reached for comment.

"The biggest thing (the new law will mean) is confusion and disenfranchisement" of legal Iowa voters, said Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville. "If this is about trying to restore faith in our elections, the only way to do that is to have bipartisan compromise. ... And there were no efforts for bipartisan compromise."

Only Republicans voted in favor of the legislation, which Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law on March 8, just more than two weeks after its introduction. The new law made Iowa among the first states to create new hurdles in the voting process in the wake of a 2020 election that saw record turnout.

That has placed Iowa at the head of what has become a national wave of Republican-led states whose leaders have expressed concerns about the integrity of the 2020 elections, echoing persistent and false claims from former President Donald Trump of widespread fraud costing him the 2020 election. Trump handily won Iowa.