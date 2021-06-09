Iowa will use pandemic funds for marketing campaign

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she will use some pandemic relief funds on a marketing campaign to persuade people to move to Iowa, a state that has a job surplus and has lifted COVID-19 restrictions more quickly than other states.

“We’re going to do a significant promotional campaign to highlight the beautiful things we have happening in the state,” Reynolds told about 200 people gathered for the Iowa Association of Business and Industry conference at the Coralville Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. “We’re already starting to see people coming back who have been on the East and the West Coast — Iowans that have left who recognize not only have we kept our economy open, but we kept our kids in school.”

The Republican governor said her administration is putting together a plan for how to spend the state government’s share of $4 billion in American Rescue Plan funds expected to come to state and local governments.

“This is definitely an area we can utilize some of those funds,” she said.