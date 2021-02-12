Iowa withholding vaccines from 5 counties lagging in giving shots

At the same time, she said, she expects Iowa’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines will increase as well with a third product to be available in Iowa, perhaps in March.

“This has been incredibly difficult but we do have light at the end of the tunnel,” she told the AARP telephone meeting. “We are actively rolling out vaccines in this state. We know right now that our supply does not meet the tremendous demand that we have in this state, and we know that there has been frustration but the constraint here is supply. There’s just not enough vaccine for the incredible demand that we have. But we’re making progress. Our allocation is slowly increasing and every week we’re getting a little more.”

Garcia said public health professionals stand ready to expand the vaccination effort as supply expands. But in the meantime, she urged Iowans to remain vigilant in their precautions aimed at slowing the viral spread as immunity builds — even though Reynolds last week dropped a partial mask mandate and relaxed social distancing rules.

The governor cited declining positivity and hospitalizations rates as the reasons for lifting the restrictions. However, local mask mandates remain in several communities including in Johnson and Linn counties.