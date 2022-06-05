Iowa woman arrested for allegedly selling marijuana out of her garage

Eldridge Police conducting an on-going drug investigation arrested a woman early Saturday for allegedly peddling marijuana out of her garage.
Teisha Marie Jacobi, 40, is charged with four counts of child endangerment as well as one count each of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, conspiracy to sell marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of Iowa’s drug tax stamp law.
According to a news release from Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler, at 6 a.m. Saturday officers served a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of West Central Drive.
Officers found four children under the age of 18 in the home.
In the common garage officers seized 424 grams of marijuana as well as numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
According to the arrest affidavit, in a post-Miranda interview Jacobi admitted to holding and selling the drugs from her home with another person.
Jacobi was released Saturday from the Scott County Jail after posting bond through a bonding company.
Scott County District Court electronic records did not indicate Saturday that Jacobi had yet made a first appearance on the charges.
Most popular boy names in the '70s in Iowa
Most popular boy names in the 70s in Iowa
Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s,
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 70s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era.
Bob Dylan’s hits certainly put a spotlight on the name Dylan. Fans of Corey Baker on the late 1960s to early 1970s sitcom “Julia” might have been compelled to put Corey (or the other popular variation, Kory) on their son’s birth certificates. People who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Micah, while other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade such as Jamey Sheridan or Ricky Nelson.
Keep reading to see if any familiar boys’ names (or your own!) made our list.
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#50. Bryan
Bryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 960
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 131 (#290 most common name, -86.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 71,405
Pixabay
#49. Craig
Craig is a name of Scottish origin meaning "rocky".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 975
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1019 (tie) most common name, -99.5% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 58,823
Canva
#48. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,078
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 237 (#175 (tie) most common name, -78.0% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,085
Canva
#47. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,090
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 550 (#73 most common name, -49.5% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 107,996
Unsplash
#46. Brent
Brent is a name of English origin meaning "hill".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,101
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 550 (#73 most common name, data not available compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #79
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 35,388
Min An // Pexels
#45. Gregory
Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning "watchful, alert".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,179
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#590 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 115,646
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock
#44. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,210
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 715 (#48 most common name, -40.9% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 163,117
Pixabay
#43. Cory
Cory is a name of Irish origin meaning "from the hollow".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,212
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1019 (tie) most common name, -99.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #95
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 27,454
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#42. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning "nobleman".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,278
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 206 (#197 (tie) most common name, -83.9% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 91,309
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#41. Douglas
Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning "black water".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,365
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#932 (tie) most common name, -99.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,212
Canva
#40. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning "humble".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,486
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162 (#246 most common name, -89.1% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 136,498
PxHere
#39. Shane
Shane is a name of Irish origin meaning "graced by God".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,529
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#417 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 50,289
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#38. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,531
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 376 (#117 most common name, -75.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,095
Fotonium // Shutterstock
#37. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,700
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 620 (#66 most common name, -63.5% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 174,951
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#36. Troy
Troy is a name of Irish origin meaning "foot soldier".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,716
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70 (#430 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 48,851
PxHere
#35. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,753
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 151 (#260 most common name, -91.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 202,920
Pexels
#34. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "earth".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,769
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 317 (#137 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 91,829
Canva
#33. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,781
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,229 (#11 most common name, -31.0% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,386
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#32. Shawn
Shawn is a name of Irish origin meaning "God is gracious".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,846
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85 (#375 (tie) most common name, -95.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 105,831
Canva
#31. Bradley
Bradley is a name of English origin meaning "woodland clearing".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,872
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 150 (#262 most common name, -92.0% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 58,688
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#30. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,981
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 497 (#82 most common name, -74.9% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,945
Canva
#29. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning "righteous".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,031
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 216 (#193 most common name, -89.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,581
marina shin // Shutterstock
#28. Travis
Travis is a name of French origin meaning "to cross".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,070
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 81 (#391 (tie) most common name, -96.1% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 64,139
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#27. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,157
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 651 (#59 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 186,901
PxHere
#26. Todd
Todd is a name of English origin meaning "fox".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,220
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1019 (tie) most common name, -99.8% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 83,384
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#25. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,377
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,650 (#2 most common name, -30.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 283,588
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#24. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,471
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 466 (#89 (tie) most common name, -81.1% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 101,539
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#23. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,512
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 808 (#39 most common name, -67.8% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,096
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#22. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,512
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 236 (#178 most common name, -90.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 212,422
Pixabay
#21. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,630
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 864 (#32 most common name, -67.1% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 244,939
Canva
#20. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,639
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 154 (#256 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 188,214
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#19. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "honouring God".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,980
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 190 (#220 most common name, -93.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 181,367
Canva
#18. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning "God of war".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,023
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 138 (#276 (tie) most common name, -95.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 194,442
Canva
#17. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,170
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#65 most common name, -80.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 140,406
Photopin
#16. Jeremy
Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning "appointed by God".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,390
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#311 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 139,357
Unsplash
#15. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning "sole ruler".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,464
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 189 (#221 most common name, -94.5% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 211,608
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#14. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,572
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 793 (#41 most common name, -77.8% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 244,582
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#13. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning "pledge of peace".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,648
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#395 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 202,965
Unsplash
#12. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,855
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 419 (#101 most common name, -89.1% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 397,452
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#11. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,054
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 547 (#74 most common name, -86.5% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 139,756
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#10. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,155
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 697 (#50 most common name, -83.2% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 402,879
Shutterstock
#9. Scott
Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning "a Scotsman".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,174
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62 (#452 most common name, -98.5% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 194,707
Unsplash
#8. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,372
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,161 (#14 most common name, -73.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 444,982
PxHere
#7. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,003
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 717 (#47 most common name, -85.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 446,004
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#6. Chad
Chad is a name of English origin meaning "from the warrior's town".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,238
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#714 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,598
Canva
#5. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,612
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 502 (#80 most common name, -91.1% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 475,669
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#4. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,614
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 122 (#301 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 322,870
Capable97 // Shutterstock
#3. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,430
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 680 (#53 most common name, -89.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 278,010
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#2. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,195
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 869 (#30 most common name, -89.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 707,737
Canva
#1. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning "healer".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,576
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 262 (#158 most common name, -96.9% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 462,954
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
