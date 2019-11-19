Iowa workforce program awards $6.6M ‘Last-Dollar’ scholarships

“This scholarship is a critical tool for growing incomes, closing the skills gap and helping meet the needs of a competitive economy,” the governor added. “When Iowans find good-paying jobs in cutting-edge careers, it can be life-changing for them and their families. The Last-Dollar Scholarship is connecting more Iowans to rewarding career opportunities, which will help employers hire the skilled workers they need to grow.”

The Last-Dollar Scholarship focuses on meeting business and industry workforce needs in four key areas: health care and biosciences; information technology; advanced manufacturing production, installation and maintenance; and construction and engineering.

Drake Noble, a student enrolled in an information technology program at Des Moines Area Community College, said he worried about the cost of college when he graduated from Des Moines East High School but “felt very relieved” when he qualified as a state scholarship recipient.

“A big weight was off my shoulders knowing that I wasn’t going to be drowning in debt after college and I’m very grateful for that,” said Noble, who has been able to work while taking college courses.

Students awarded the scholarship attend all 15 of Iowa’s community colleges as well as Mercy College of Health Sciences and St. Luke’s College.