 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 person dies after SUV runs into tree in Des Moines
0 comments
AP

1 person dies after SUV runs into tree in Des Moines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The driver of an SUV is dead after the vehicle slammed into a tree near a home in Des Moines.

Police say the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Monday. The driver was the only person in the SUV that struck a tree in the 1900 block of Mondamin Avenue. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash scene was near a home but no one else was hurt.

The name of the victim has not been released, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News