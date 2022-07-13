 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 person dies in W. Iowa when truck collides with train

One person will killed when a truck hauling grain collided with a freight train in western Iowa

WALNUT, Iowa (AP) — One person will killed Wednesday when a truck hauling grain collided with a freight train in western Iowa.

The truck and Iowa Interstate Railroad train collided at a crossing south of Walnut at about 2:30 p.m., and the train dragged the truck and trailer up to 150 yards, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office. KETV-TV reports the truck was on fire when first-responders arrived.

The sheriff's office said one person was killed.

The crash caused at least two rail cars to derail.

The rail crossing has signals, which appeared to be working when the crash occurred, the sheriff's office said.

The truck was hauling a grain product used in the production of ethanol.

An explosion destroyed two houses in the northwest Iowa city of Le Mars and injured three people. The explosion Wednesday morning demolished two adjacent houses and damaged a third house. Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper told the Sioux City Journal that the three people who were injured were inside or around one of the homes. Two of them were taken to a Le Mars hospital and one was taken to a Sioux City hospital and later transferred to a burn center in Lincoln, Nebraska. Schipper called it "very fortunate" that no one died in the explosion, which he thinks was caused by a gas leak.

India is set to become the most populous country in 2023, UN says

