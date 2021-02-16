 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 person killed, 1 in custody after Iowa pork plant stabbing
View Comments
AP

1 person killed, 1 in custody after Iowa pork plant stabbing

{{featured_button_text}}
Weekender -- handcuffs & rope
Christopher Braunschweig, The Weekender

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) — One person is dead and another person was in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday at a northern Iowa pork processing plant.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said Wright County deputies were called at 5:42 a.m. to the Prestage Foods plant near Eagle Grove for a report of a stabbing. Deputies found a dead person in an employee locker room and then identified a suspect, who was taken into custody.

An investigation found the victim and suspect knew each other, the DCI said.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.

Son accused of stabbing mother to death at Nebraska pharmacy
Brothers arrested in fatal South Dakota stabbing
Nebraska man charged with fatally stabbing 4-month-old cousin
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Nebraska killing

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden's first Mideast call to be Netanyahu

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Related to this topic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News