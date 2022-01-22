 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
19-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man in a deadly Waterloo shooting.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the suspect was arrested Thursday on a charge of intimidation with a weapon. Bond was set at $100,000, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police wrote in court records that the jailed man is suspected of shooting into a vehicle in which 18-year-old Courtney Lamont Harris was seated before driving off.

Harris died at the scene, according to police.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

