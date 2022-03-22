2 bird flu cases found in Sedgwick, Dickinson counties

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — More cases of avian influenza, more commonly called bird flu, have been found in Kansas, state agriculture officials said.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed the disease in a backyard home-farm flock of birds in rural Sedgwick County, as well as a similar backyard flock in rural Dickinson County, the Wichita Eagle reported. The cases were confirmed by the national Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

Officials said the affected areas have been quarantined and the affected flocks will be culled to prevent the spread of the disease.

The latest cases follow confirmation last week of bird flu in a flock of chickens, ducks and other birds on a home farm in Franklin County in northeast Kansas.

Ag officials have said bird owners can limit their flocks’ exposure to the disease by removing potential nesting sites and feeding areas for wild birds. Bird owners are also encouraged to clean clothes, shoes and equipment after visiting a domestic flock or areas where waterfowl might be present.

Nearly 13 million chicken, turkeys and other birds have been or are set to be killed in the U.S. because of the bird flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the recent cases in birds do not present an immediate public health concern to humans.

