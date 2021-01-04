 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 injured in explosion at Iowa home
View Comments
AP

2 injured in explosion at Iowa home

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights

Police Lights

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

WASHINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Two people were injured in an explosion early Monday at a house in southeast Iowa, officials said.

The explosion was reported about 4 a.m. Monday at a home in Washington, KCRG-TV reported.

Washington police said at least two people suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening. All residents were evacuated from the home.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze caused the explosion, which damaged the home and blew out windows of nearby homes, police said.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the explosion.

Washington is about 30 miles south of Iowa City.

4 injured in explosion, fire at Iowa school bus garage
Nebraska pipeline rupture causes explosion; no one hurt
Police: 3rd person dies following Nebraska house explosion
Authorities release identity of Lake Park homicide victim

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCRG-TV.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Courthouse cornerstone time capsule rededication

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News