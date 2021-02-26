 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 injured in small plane crash in Iowa
View Comments
AP

2 injured in small plane crash in Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency lights, police, file photo

MILLVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Two people managed to walk away with only minor injuries when their small plane crashed in northwestern Iowa, officials said.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in a snow-covered field just east of Millville in Clayton County, the Telegraph Herald reported. The sheriff’s office said the 1963 single-engine Cessna attempted to make an emergency landing on a county road, but hit a snowbank and overturned.

Although the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, it wasn't reported to local officials until Thursday morning, officials aid.

The pilot was Joseph Bolton, 44, of Peosta, sheriff's officials said. He and his passenger — 43-year-old Eric Harbaugh of Russell, Kansas — suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Clayton County Sheriff’s department are investigating the crash.

Millville is about 30 miles northwest of Dubuque.

2 die in single-engine South Dakota plane crash
Lawsuit blames maintenance error in 2018 plane crash that killed 4 Le Mars residents
Orange City woman, 19, dies in crash near Remsen
Pileup on Iowa highway kills 1, involves truck hauling acid

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Telegraph Herald.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

On Texas visit, Biden warns Iran 'to be careful'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Emails show Trump backers bashing Iowa AG over election case
Iowa news

Emails show Trump backers bashing Iowa AG over election case

“You may not be interested in war, but war is most certainly interested in you,” one writer warned. State Sen. Ken Rozenboom wrote the outcome was suspect because Biden won 81 million votes sitting “in his basement virtually throughout the entire election cycle.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News