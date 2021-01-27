 Skip to main content
2 Iowa men charged with shooting at cars
Weekender -- handcuffs & rope
Christopher Braunschweig, The Weekender

MUSCATINE, Iowa – Two men have been arrested and a third is being sought in connection with a shooting on Jan. 10 in Muscatine that resulted in damage to two vehicles.

Schubert

Kobe Schubert

According to a report from the Muscatine Police Department, on Jan. 26, Dalton Lee Johnson, 18, and Ronald Lee Johnson, 50, were arrested and charged with going armed with intent. A warrant has also been issued for Kobe Ray Schubert, also charged with going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm. Schubert is considered armed and dangerous.

On Jan. 10, police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of Nebraska Street. On arrival, officers found two unoccupied vehicles had been struck with multiple rounds of gunfire. No other property was damaged and there were no injuries. The charges come as a result of the investigation into the incident.

