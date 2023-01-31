 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Nebraska officers wounded, suspect killed in shootout

Police in Nebraska say a pair of officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout during an attempted burglary Monday night

  • Updated
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A pair of Nebraska police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout during an attempted burglary Monday night, police said.

The Omaha World-Herald reported Omaha Police Chief Todd R. Schmaderer said the two officers responded to a report of a burglary at a storage business around 10:30 p.m.

Employees let the officers into the building and they exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was killed. Police did not immediately identify the suspect, who was a described as a white male in his late 30s.

Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene near the suspect's body, police said.

The male officers, who were not immediately identified, were transported to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by ambulance and police cruiser. One officer was shot near his knee and may require surgery and the other officer was shot through his upper leg and was expected to be released, the World-Herald reported.

Schmaderer said he spoke to the officers, who were awake and alert after the shooting.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are expected to be involved in the investigation. Both officers were wearing body cameras and security video from the storage business was made available for review, the World-Herald reported.

