2 nurses who gave inmates COVID-19 vaccine overdoses fired
AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two nurses who gave coronavirus vaccine overdoses to 77 inmates at a state prison have been fired, corrections officials said.

Iowa Department of Corrections spokesman Cord Overton confirmed to the Des Moines Register Monday that the nurses were fired. He did not release their names.

The nurses administered the overdoses in April at the Fort Madison maximum security prison for men.

Authorities said at the time the inmates received up to six times the proper dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Department officials have not explained how the overdoses occurred.

Overton said Monday the inmates have been monitored and all are in good health.

