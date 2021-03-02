2 people killed, 3 hurt in Scott County crash

LONG GROVE, Iowa (AP) — Two people were killed and three were injured Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash north of Davenport.

The crash happened on Highway 61 near Long Grove when the driver of a van traveling north lost control, crossing over the median and colliding with a pickup truck and a car.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane told the Quad-City Times that two people in the car were killed and another was flown to a hospital in Iowa City. The driver of the van was taken to a Davenport hospital with serious injuries, and the pickup driver had minor injuries.

The sheriff's office will release the name of those involved later after their relatives have been contacted.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0