2 teens killed, 2 critically injured in Iowa train collision

Two teenagers were killed and two more were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after their pickup truck was hit by a freight train in rural south-central Iowa, officials said.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Clarke County, when the eastbound pickup collided with a BNSF Railway train at a crossing east of Murray, the Iowa State Patrol said.

Investigators said four teens were in the truck at the time of the crash, and two died at the scene. The two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were flown by medical helicopter to a hospital.

Authorities had not released the teens’ identities by Friday morning.

BNSF officials said the crossing where the crash occurred is equipped with gate arms, flashing lights and bells. The patrol and the Clarke County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0