2-year-old injured when shots fired into Iowa house
AP

Emergency lights, police, file photo

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 2-year-old child was critically injured Monday night when more than a dozen shots were fired into a house in Des Moines, police said.

Police went to the home about 10:45 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire in the area. Officers found that more than a dozen shots had been fired into the home and that one had hit a child, who had been sitting inside.

The child was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition early Tuesday.

About two hours after the shooting, Iowa State Patrol troopers found a crash on Interstate 80 in Dallas County just west of Des Moines. Troopers believed the crash was connected to the shooting and notified Des Moines police.

Police didn't provide details connecting the crash and shooting but said they had detained five people and recovered two firearms.

Police didn't identify the child or those held by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FBI says rioters weren't fake Trump protesters

