2nd arrest made in 2020 shooting death of Des Moines woman

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have announced a second arrest in the 2020 shooting death of a Des Moines woman.

Derrick Glenn Smith Jr., 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt, police said in a news release.

Investigators believe Smith shot Bobbitt on April 3, 2020, in a targeted attack as she drove a vehicle just blocks southwest of the Drake University campus. Smith was arrested after being released from a hospital where he was treated for wounds from a Sunday shooting in downtown Des Moines, police said.

Another suspect, Antonio Markez Hodges, was also charged last year with first-degree murder in Bobbitt’s death. Police said witness statements and video evidence led to Hodges' arrest in the case. He faces trial in June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0