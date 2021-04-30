2nd student alleges sex abuse by ex-South Sioux City coach

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — A former South Sioux City High School assistant football and basketball coach has again been arrested after police say a second student accused him of sexual abuse.

Nathan Rogers, 25, was arrested Wednesday and is being held on $1 million bail on new charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, sexual abuse by a school employee and child pornography counts, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Rogers was initially arrested in March on first-degree child sexual assault and child abuse charges accusing him of assaulting a 15-year-old girl at his home in December. She told investigators she had gone to his home because Rogers promised her a vape pen.

During the probe of that case, investigators found evidence on Rogers’ phone of another victim, police said, and interviewed her on Wednesday.