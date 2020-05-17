34-year-old Pedati thrust into prominent role in Iowa’s coronavirus response efforts

“Obviously we wouldn’t have hired her, she wouldn’t have been the one if we did not think she could do the job,” Quinlisk said. “I think Caitlin’s doing a great job. But I do feel sorry that this is coming so early in her career, not later in her career.”

Pedati said she is intrigued by the “disease detective work” involved in public health, a curiosity that would seem handy during a pandemic that features a new disease for which there is no vaccine.

“I really enjoy working in a situation where we can be flexible and come up with creative ways to help people. Those were the kinds of things I wanted to do in a broad way,” Pedati said. “Whether we’re taking about COVID, vaping, hypertension, Zika (virus) or anything else, there’s a breadth of work and a lot of things that affect people’s health on a day-to-day basis. And I really love being able to look at that range of things and look at what the population that I serve needs and how can we get them what they need.”

That was not always the case. Pedati said growing up in northern Virginia she always wanted to be a doctor. She would get excited, she said, when one of her two sisters was sick because she liked tagging along to see the doctor.