3rd grader convinces Ames to install audio crosswalk for dad

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Third-grader Ben Smith has always been protective of his dad.

So when working on his handwriting with occupational therapist Rachael Barnette, Ben mentioned he was worried about his father’s safety walking to pick him up from Edwards Elementary in Ames each day.

His father is blind, and the busy intersection of Mortenson Road and South Dakota Avenue does not have an audio crosswalk to notify users when the light changes and how much time they have to cross.

“If Dad crosses, or anyone, if they don’t know if it’s a green light, there could be an accident,” Ben said.

Barnette, who works at Kinetic Edge Physical Therapy, saw an opportunity to test out Ben’s new and improved penmanship by having him write a letter to the city asking to make the intersection more accessible.

After writing two drafts — Ben told Barnette the first was not up to his standards — he mailed his letter Feb. 10. The next day, the city responded. Ben’s letter got immediate results.

“That’s how he is normally. He’s somewhat protective of me and my safety. He’s a good helper,” Brad Smith told the Ames Tribune. “I’m glad to have a son like Ben.”

Brad Smith also said it is important to recognize Barnette’s role in the idea. She has been at her job for nearly a year.

“My job as an OT is to just find things that are meaningful for people and kind of use those as a tool for whatever goal we are working for,” Barnette said. “What’s more meaningful to a third-grade boy than his dad?”

Ames traffic supervisor Brad Becker, who often hears feedback from people who felt they waited too long at a stoplight, said he likes to receive letters like Ben’s.

“A lot of times we feel like we do insignificant stuff. So when we can do stuff like this, it really makes our jobs worth it,” Becker said.

On Monday, Barnette, Becker, Ben and his dad met at the intersection to test a newly installed audio crosswalk. Becker pointed out some improvements that still need to be made, as the automated voice doesn’t yet say “Wait,” and the volume doesn’t always match the roar of passing traffic.

“Geez Louise, car,” Ben yelled at one noisy passing vehicle.

Becker said, when crossing, pedestrians should be able to continue to hear the countdown. He also pointed out a lesser-known feature. By holding down the button, the pedestrian will hear “You are now crossing South Dakota Avenue at Mortenson Avenue.”

The intersection of South Dakota and Mortenson was not yet on the city’s list of needed accessibility improvements, which is largely based on resident requests. After receiving Ben’s letter, they bumped it to the top of the list.

The letter from Ben came at the perfect time, Becker said, as the city had accessibility funds not yet allocated. He said the whole system costs about $50,000.

Becker said Ben’s letter was shown around city hall to many impressed bureaucrats.

“He was a little stressed out about the physical motions of making different letters and writing in general and drawing,” Brad Smith said of his son. “She must have asked him, as opposed to just writing random letters or words, what’s something important to you?

“That really was the key to getting him over his stress level about writing.”

Now Ben can add writer and advocate to his list of hobbies, which already included sword-fighting, basketball and Minecraft. His father warned him future pushes for change may not happen so quickly, but it is still important to try.

“Sometimes it feels like you are probably shouting to the void. ‘We’re going to send this off but what’s actually going to happen?’” Barnette said. “It was really nice the day after to hear from people already.”

