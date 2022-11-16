 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

4 children killed, 2 others injured in Iowa house fire

A house fire left four children dead and two people injured in northern Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A house fire left four children dead and two people injured early Wednesday in northern Iowa.

Mason City firefighters were called to the fire about 5 a.m. in an older home in a neighborhood near the city's downtown.

Crews who arrived could see flames in the first and second floors of the house, according to a news release from the Mason City Fire Department.

The four children killed were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10; Drako Mcluer, 6; and Phenix Mcluer, 3.

The fire department said John Michael Mcluer, 55, and Ravan Dawn Mcluer, 11, suffered burns and were treated at a hospital.

The cause of the fire hadn't been determined but the fire department said foul play wasn't suspected.

Mason City is a community of about 27,000 people. It is in northern Iowa, 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Des Moines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

