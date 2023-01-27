4 people die, 'multiple' injured in northern Iowa van crash

A man who left gang life when he was younger and went on to help troubled young people is now in the hospital as a victim of what police say is the same sort of violence he was escaping. Will Keeps was a 15-year-old member of a Chicago gang when he witnessed rival gang members kill his friend and then was himself beaten. He moved to Iowa and founded the Starts Right Here education program. A shooting at the school killed two teenagers, and Keeps was also shot. Police say it was gang-related. School leaders and police agree the shooting won’t stop the program, or Keeps.