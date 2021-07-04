4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — Four people were hospitalized after an raft overturned Saturday on a ride at Adventureland Park.

Six people were on a raft on the Raging River when the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Three were transported in critical condition, and one was hospitalized, KCCI-TV reported.

Altoona Fire Department officials said the ride is located a report distance from park entrances, which made getting to the incident difficult.

Adventureland officials said in a Facebook post that the ride had been inspected on Friday and was found to be in sound working order. It will remain closed for a thorough inspection.

The Raging River, which first opened in 1983, had just reopened for the season. The ride sends riders through rapids on large circular rafts.

In 2016, Adventureland employee Steve Booher was killed while working on the Raging River ride. Booher was helping people get out of the rafts when he fell on the conveyor belt. He died four days later.

