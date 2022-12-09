4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska

Authorities say a northern Iowa couple drowned their newborn in a bathtub shortly after she was born, fearing her cries would draw the attention of police. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha of Fort Dodge were ordered held Thursday on first degree murder charges, even though the baby's remains have not been found. Arrest affidavits say the mother showed up in a hospital saying she had given birth in their apartment bathroom after the father gave her methamphetamine to ease the pain. Both said they feared police would take custody of their 2-year-old if drugs were found in her system. She's waiting for a lawyer; his attorney says he'll plead not guilty.