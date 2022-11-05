 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole

Four teenagers from central Iowa died when their vehicle collided with a utility pole and caught fire

MASHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Four teenagers from central Iowa died when their vehicle collided with a utility pole and caught fire, authorities said.

The crash happened after shortly 11 p.m. Friday on a city street in Marshalltown. The victims, all from Marshalltown, were ages 13, 15, 16 and 17.

All four occupants of the vehicle died at the scene, police said.

“This a tragedy for our entire community,” Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper said. “We know the community will stand strong in support of everyone affected. That is the Marshalltown way.”

A candlelight vigil for the victims and their families was scheduled Saturday night at a Marshalltown church, Tupper said.

Marshalltown is a city of more than 27,000 people located 52 miles (84 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

