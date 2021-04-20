43 Iowa counties decline more vaccine as demand slows

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nearly half of Iowa's counties have rejected new doses of COVID-19 vaccine because of a lack of demand, state officials said Tuesday amid a public information campaign meant to drum up interest in immunization.

Forty-three of Iowa's 99 counties declined additional shipments of the vaccines, the state reported. Of the 43 counties, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 12 as having a high rates of coronavirus transmission: Clay, Clayton, Dickinson, Emmet, Fremont, Ida, Lyon, O’Brien, Palo Alto, Sac, Taylor and Woodbury. Voter registration information shows that all 12 are heavily Republican counties, which have shown to be more resistant to vaccine acceptance.

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found that 36% of Republicans said they will probably or definitely not get vaccinated, compared with 12% of Democrats. Similarly, a third of rural Americans said they were leaning toward not getting shots, while fewer than a fourth of people living in cities and suburbs shared that hesitancy.