 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa

A northwest Iowa woman has died after being attacked by her five Great Danes

  • 0

ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday.

A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn't get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as Mindy Kiepe, 43, of Rossie.

The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe's Great Danes caused her death.

Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found.

The sheriff's office said the dogs were euthanized.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KTIV-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban

Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has asked the state courts to allow her to implement a 2018 law banning most abortions. The law was permanently blocked by a judge in 2019 as unconstitutional. Reynolds previously said she planned to take the matter to court instead of calling a special session to hold a divisive abortion debate and vote just months before she and several other Republican leaders run for reelection. The court filing Thursday is just the first step in a legal battle that could take months to resolve and is likely to end up before the state Supreme Court again. The law would ban abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

Police: Man fatally shot by officers was holding pellet gun

Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reports that 32-year-old Michael Ahrens died at an Iowa City hospital after being shot by police Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the incident began when Waterloo police responded to reports of a man waving a gun around at an ice cream shop and encountered Ahrens walking along a road. Police say the man, later identified as Ahrens, refused orders to drop the gun and was shot with a bean bag round to try to subdue him. Police say he then pointed the gun at officers, who shot him.

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

A ticket sold in suburban Chicago has won $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. The biggest U.S. jackpot on record was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize, shared by three tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.

Iowa abortion provider drops challenge to 24-hour wait law

Planned Parenthood officials in Iowa have decided to dismiss their challenge to an Iowa law that requires abortion patients to wait 24 hours after their initial appointment to return to the doctor to get an abortion, The Iowa Supreme Court on June 14 allowed the law to go into effect, reversing a judge’s ruling that it was unconstitutional and sending the case back to lower court for additional action. Planned Parenthood says it made the decision to dismiss the 24-hour waiting period law to focus its efforts on fighting the governor’s attempt to revive a six-week abortion ban law. The group also wants to counter efforts by Republican lawmakers to put before voters a constitutional amendment declaring no constitutional right to an abortion in Iowa exists.

Watch Now: Related Video

Google’s new robot might soon be making you dinner and cleaning your room

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News