60 Iowa lawmakers ask court to overturn 2018 abortion ruling

Drake University Law School professor Sally Frank said Republicans have two obstacles to ending abortion in Iowa: the 2018 decision and Roe v Wade. And it would be highly unusual for the high court to overturn a ruling it made just three three years ago, she said.

“I think if a Supreme Court decision is overturned very quickly after it's been reached and the only difference is a change in the composition of the court, then it makes the court look more political instead of more judicial,” she said.

The court has not set a date for arguments in the appeal.

The 2018 decision was made by a more centrist court now dominated by Republican appointees. Four justices were appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has called on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade — the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide — and two who were appointed by her Republican predecessor, both of whom opposed the 2018 majority ruling in their own dissenting opinions. The lone Democratic appointee still on the court is the only remaining justice who sided with former Chief Justice Mark Cady, who wrote the 2018 opinion.