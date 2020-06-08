600th coronavirus-related death recorded in Iowa, but numbers declining

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Iowa surpassed 600 new coronavirus-related deaths this past weekend, but on the whole the data is trending in a positive direction.

On Monday, the number of virus-related hospitalizations declined for the 12th consecutive day, according to state public health data, and that number and its seven-day average are the lowest since late April.

And the seven-day average for daily newly confirmed deaths is at its lowest since early May.

As of Monday afternoon, 607 Iowans had died from virus-related complications, according to state public health data.

The state processed 5,593 tests in a 24-hour period from Sunday to Monday. One of the goals of the state’s expanded testing program --- made possible by a $26 million contract with a Utah-based private health care company --- was creating the capacity to process 5,000 tests per day.