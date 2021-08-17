 Skip to main content
7-year-old girl dies in go-cart crash in northern Iowa
AP

7-year-old girl dies in go-cart crash in northern Iowa

ROCKWELL, Iowa (AP) — A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries she received in a go-cart crash in northern Iowa, authorities there said.

The crash happened Sunday night near Rockwell, the Mason City Globe Gazette reported. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to a home after 7-year-old Bryclynn Blue Blackdeer was injured.

Investigators said Bryclynn was driving a homemade go-cart when it collided with a boat trailer. The girl died from her injuries.

