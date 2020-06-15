$8M state cut worsens woes of Iowa regent schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Compounding the unprecedented financial woes Iowa’s public universities are facing in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers adjourning their 2020 session over the weekend cut $8 million from the Board of Regents.

That means the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa not only won’t get an $18 million boost they requested last fall for the 2021 budget year starting July 1, but the board will have $8 million less going forward than the $620.3 million in appropriations it got this year.

“We wish we could have maintained level funding, and we will continue to work with the governor and Legislature to restore the funding next year,” regents spokesman Josh Lehman said. “No decision has been made on the allocation of cuts, but they will be announced publicly, likely at the July Board of Regents meeting.”

The state cut exacerbates massive hits the three universities are absorbing because of COVID-19, which triggered their midsemester move to online-only instruction; canceled events including athletics and graduation; curtailed research; and forced new safety- and security-related spending in response to the health crisis. The universities also had to give refunds for canceled study abroad experiences and negated residence hall housing and dining contracts.