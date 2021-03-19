9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus

INWOOD, Iowa (AP) — A 9-year-old girl was killed Friday morning when the car in which she was riding rear-ended a school bus in northwest Iowa, authorities say.

The Iowa State Patrol said the West Lyon Community School District bus was stopped to pick up students when it was hit, the Des Moines Register reports.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the West Lyon Community School District said the victim was a third grade student. She has since been identified as Jessica Yeaman, of Inwood, according to a crash report.

The 17-year-old driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital in Sioux Falls. Her condition wasn't immediately known.

