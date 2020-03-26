A change: In light of coronavirus, kids don’t have to accompany adults to grab-and-go meal sites
View Comments

A change: In light of coronavirus, kids don’t have to accompany adults to grab-and-go meal sites

COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch (Lede)

Mike Sullivan, assistant Storm Lake Elementary School principal, passes out a lunch March 17 at West Ninth Street Park. The Storm Lake district started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Effective immediately, children do not have to accompany the adults picking up grab-and-go meals at Iowa’s 303 meal sites, most of them at K-12 schools.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted the waiver Thursday in an effort to ease the burden on Iowa families and to get food to the students who need it at this critical time, according to a news release.

Parents and caregivers will be asked to share the name of the school each child attends, if the child is of school age.

“We want to get healthy meals into the hands of students while minimizing the potential exposure to COVID-19,” said Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education. “We understand that it isn’t practical for all children to accompany their parents and caregivers at meal sites.”

The grab-and-go meals — which include lunch and a breakfast for the following day in some school districts — are typically offered during the summer. But, with K-12 schools now closed, the program was activated this week during the national coronavirus health crisis.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News