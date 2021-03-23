‘A cruel time to lose someone:’ A year of loss from COVID-19

After Mark Beiner died at the age of 65 from COVID-19 on Nov. 20, his wife, Nanette Beiner, said none of their four children have been able to gather to collect their dad’s belongings and memorabilia. Instead, his things still are sitting in the house as if he could walk in the door any moment.

“I think the grieving process is going to drag out a long time,” said Beiner, 45. “There’s a great book that Cedar Memorial gives you about a month after your loved one dies and it’s about creating rituals around the death. The first ritual is a funeral, and we were robbed of that.

“It’s a very cruel time to lose somebody,” she said.

And at the same time, family members still were left to grapple with the upheaval caused by the pandemic. In the weeks and months after their loss, they continued to see the toll the virus was taking on others daily.

“That was the hard part about it,” said Milligan, 70. “If someone dies from a car crash, it’s not expected. But the difference here is that when someone has a car crash, you don’t put the car out in the front yard and walk by it and look at it every day.”

VIRTUAL FUNERALS AND INTERRUPTED RITUALS