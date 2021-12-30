 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

About 700 losing their jobs as of this week at Newton plant

About 700 people are losing their jobs this week in Newton, Iowa

  • 0

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — About 700 people are losing their jobs this week in Newton, Iowa.

KCCI-TV reports that TPI Composites is ending wind turbine manufacturing. The company had been Jasper County's largest employer. About 50 workers in TPI's field services operation will remain.

The job losses were announced in October. A recent job fair for the soon-to-be displaced workers brought more than 100 companies.

Frank Liebl of the Newton Development Corp. said unemployment is low and jobs are plentiful, so he's hopeful those losing their jobs can find new work.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCCI-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Turning CO2 into usable jet fuel could be the next big thing in travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News