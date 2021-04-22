ACLU sues to challenge Iowa denial of transgender surgery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Thursday against the state of Iowa challenging a 2019 law that allows Medicaid to deny payment for sex reassignment surgeries for transgender residents.

The lawsuit was filed in state court by the ACLU of Iowa and the national ACLU LGBTQ & HIV Project on behalf of Aiden Vasquez. It is similar to a lawsuit filed by Vasquez and Mika Covington that also asked the courts to declare the state’s practice of denying coverage unconstitutional.

That case was dismissed by the Iowa Court of Appeals in August 2020 because the plaintiffs had not first sought and been denied coverage by the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Since then the Iowa DHS has denied coverage to Vasquez, so a new lawsuit can proceed. Covington's case is still before DHS. If it denies her coverage too, she’ll join the litigation.

The ACLU lawyers will argue that denying the surgery to transgender Iowans violates equal protection rights guaranteed in the Iowa Constitution and is intentionally discriminatory against people because they are transgender, said Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU of Iowa legal director.