 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Adult, child killed, 3 other kids injured in Iowa car crash

Police in Davenport say a woman and a 12-year-old child died when their vehicle crashed, and three other children in the car suffered injuries

  • 0

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A woman and a 12-year-old child died when their vehicle crashed into a Davenport bridge and flipped into a creek, and three other children in the car suffered injuries, police said.

The crash happened Monday night, when a sport utility vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman went out of control, hit a bridge and came to rest on its side in Duck Creek, the Quad-City Times reported.

Davenport police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old passenger died after being taken to a nearby hospital. A 10-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a state hospital, and an 8-year-old and 9-month-old were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, police said.

People are also reading…

The names of those killed and injured and their relationships to one another were not immediately released.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa

A northwest Iowa woman has died after being attacked by her five Great Danes. The Clay County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday said a man found a woman in a ditch in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn’t get close to her because of several large dogs. KTIV-TV reports the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe, of Rossie. The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe’s Great Danes caused her death. Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found. The sheriff’s office said the dogs were euthanized.

Man arrested in Iowa standoff charged with Omaha killings

A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha. Court records show 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Marceline Teeters and 70-year-old Linda Walter, whose bodies were found Aug. 13 in an Omaha home. Gage Walter is also charged with attempted murder in the hammer attack of Stephen Regnier of Omaha on Aug. 12, as well as three weapons counts. Gage Walter was arrested Aug. 14 in Winterset, Iowa, after he barricaded himself inside a church there.

Watch Now: Related Video

Record rainfall floods Dallas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News