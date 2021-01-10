After 30 years as sheriff, this official not ready to retire

He won’t have to worry about writing tickets as a county board member, and he thinks the transition will be eased by his previous 30 years as a department head. He’s familiar with the budgeting process, having been before the board to present his own department’s budget all those years.

Van Otterloo said he’s told the incoming sheriff, Jeff TeBrink, that he won’t be micromanaging the sheriff’s budget as if he were still in charge. He also knows the other elected officials and many of the county employees pretty well and doesn’t feel the need to come onto the board and push for a bunch of changes just to shake things up.

“I want to just continue in a smaller way to be effective in county government,” he said.

For the past 30 years, Van Otterloo oversaw big changes such as the construction of a new Law Enforcement Center in 2003 and was involved in big murder cases. What he remembers just as well are the quieter times when someone came into his office to confide in him.

“I’ve shed many tears in my office,” he said.

He said his faith helped him through his 30 years in office, often thinking of a favorite Bible verse reminding him to be just, be merciful and be humble.