Algona police called to home find 3 people dead inside
AP

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — A 911 call reporting a homicide at a home in northern Iowa led police to discover three people dead inside an Algona home.

The discovery was made just before 8 p.m. Monday, when Algona police responded to the 911 call.

Police have not released the names and ages of the dead or details about how they died. Police did say there is no threat to the public.

Autopsies have been ordered to determine how the three died.

