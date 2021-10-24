Ames officials say no to puppy fire hydrant

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The puppy fire hydrant in Kevin Buck’s yard is condemned to return to its original Kelly green, but Buck said his initial goal was achieved.

After a unanimous vote by the Ames City Council last week, the fire hydrant, decorated to look like a Dalmatian, will be repainted by city staff.

The idea to paint the hydrant struck Buck, an Ames native, during the winter months as he looked at the “crazy original artwork” of people in other cities who used a fire hydrant as their canvas. He saw the venture as a fun art project — though it risked criminal charges — but his main incentive was the sight of a hydrant in need of a paint job.

The hydrant will once again match its fellow emergency water taps, and Buck will be satisfied with a fresh coat of paint.

“I think the city is run really well, and so I certainly didn’t want to butt heads with anybody,” he told the Ames Tribune. “I don’t agree with everything, but I’ve always found them to be more than accommodating.”

Buck initially reached out to the city last winter about painting his hydrant and heard back in May. In June, the council directed staff to look into a fire hydrant art initiative. Cities like Dekalb, Illinois; Albemarle County, Virginia; and Douglasville, Georgia, have launched such projects.

By August, Buck grew tired of waiting and got to work on the project.

Though he is the visionary, he can’t take credit for the actual paint strokes that took place. For that, he enlisted his crafty sister, Kathy, because “otherwise, it would have looked terrible,” he said.

He prepped the hydrant by removing rust and painting a white base before his sister brought it to life. He imagined creating a gumball machine concept for his other property’s hydrant but the city soon became aware of his puppy hydrant and the dog’s days were numbered.

The decision went to council who needed to consider the fire department’s concerns of visibility and operability.

Ames has 2,990 fire hydrants. To ensure their operability, officials say a program would need to be launched where staff could closely monitor each hydrant art project. One of the city’s concerns was how Buck’s project might inspire others to paint other hydrants without city staff’s knowledge, according to a staff report.

Additionally, routine maintenance and streets salts would quickly deteriorate any artistic designs, which wouldn’t be as easy to touch up as a uniform color, according to the report, and “expectations would need to be determined regarding the maintenance of the art.”

The Ames Public Art Commission advised they don’t have the bandwidth to take on such a project this year as they facilitate two infrastructure art projects — an electric transformer cabinet wrapping project and a storm sewer intake educational painting initiative, as well as the commission’s annual programs.

Following National Fire Protection Association standards, fire hydrants can be painted different colors to indicate water flow rates. But Ames’ strong water distribution system means such a color system isn’t necessary, Fire Chief Richard Higgins said.

Instead, the city adopted a local standard: a uniform green. Hydrants on Iowa State’s property are a different but still uniform color. Their uniformity, Higgins said, helps firefighters quickly spot hydrants when responding to calls for help.

“When we show up on scene, we want to spend a very short amount of time trying to locate a fire hydrant,” Higgins said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “We want to spend more time making sure everyone’s out of the property and make sure the fire isn’t going any farther.”

The largely white design of the hydrant pup could cause issues when a blanket of snow covers the city in the winter months, Higgins noted. Buck argued his design’s red hat and green base addressed visibility concerns, though.

Before the council took up the issue, Buck called on his neighbors to join him in advocating the city leave his puppy hydrant intact in a post on the community Facebook page “Ames People,” which garnered hundreds of reactions and comments.

Though some expressed sympathy with Buck’s cause, many shared the city’s safety concerns, and others argued further that the hydrant wasn’t his to alter in the first place.

Still others had a little fun with the situation.

“Won’t someone think of all the poor confused pets that aren’t going to know if they are supposed to pee on it or sniff its butt?” one commenter wrote.

Another suggested new styles that could fit the original: a cucumber, a leprechaun, broccoli, etc.

Ultimately, the hydrant was destined to match all the others.

After just a few minutes of discussion at Tuesday’s meeting, the Dalmatian hydrant’s fate was sealed, with councilors directing city staff to repaint the hydrant. Councilors also voted against implementing a hydrant painting program.

Buck’s act defied two sections of the city code, city officials alleged: one forbidding interference with a hydrant in any manner, and another forbidding the painting of any city property without permission.

“It probably rises to the level of criminal mischief, fifth-degree, depending on the cost to repair it,” Assistant City Manager Brian Phillips said at Tuesday’s meeting.

In his motion to revert the hydrant, Councilmember Tim Gartin argued a citation didn’t seem necessary. And some councilors seemed open to revisiting the idea of a hydrant painting program in the future.

“I do think it’s worth revisiting after the public art commission has capacity to do it,” Councilmember David Martin said Tuesday. “We do have to take the fire department’s concerns about it seriously; I just think that we haven’t plumbed that issue deeply enough yet for me to be convinced this isn’t a totally unworkable idea.”

While the outcome wasn’t what he hoped for, Buck said the experience connected him with neighbors he’d never met and reacquainted him with ones he’d lost touch with.

“I’m outside quite a bit, and just the people walking by and how much they’ve enjoyed it,” Buck said. “It was a fun art project.”

