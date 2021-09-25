Ames Writers Collective a plan to gather and learn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Author Ana McCracken saw a need in the Ames community for a support network for writers — a group where writers and storytellers can study outside of academic settings. She decided to fill that need by founding the Ames Writers Collective.

The organization celebrates its kickoff with “Words Meet Art,” an event Thursday evening at the Octagon Center for the Arts.

As she pursued her Master of Fine Arts at Iowa State, McCracken taught at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) as part of her program.

“That’s where I found this underground of people who really want to write. They don’t necessarily have the world’s greatest aspirations, but writing is important to them. Many want to write stories for their grandkids,” she said. “So I decided to design a writing center.”

That idea for a writing center has grown to the Ames Writers Collective, “which is intended for the non-traditional writing student,” McCracken said. “I’m an example of a non-traditional writer. I have studied with best-selling authors and writers all over the country outside of academic settings.