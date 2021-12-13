Amtrak service returns to historic Fort Madison station

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — Passengers trains will begin stopping Wednesday at Fort Madison's historic station for the first time in more than 50 years.

David Handera, an Amtrak vice president, announced Friday night during an event in Fort Madison that eastbound and westbound Southwest Chief trains would begin stopping at the old station on Wednesday.

The station was built in the Mississippi River town by the Santa Fe railroad in 1910, but passenger service was moved to a building in a nearby rail yard in 1968.

For years, Fort Madison residents have worked to raise money and make improvements to the old brick structure in the heart of downtown so it could again be used for train passengers.

Handera noted the historic station now has a platform that meets federal disability requirements as well as a new ticket counter and signage. More improvements are planned for the station in coming years.

