Animal Rescue League removes hundreds of animals from home

ARGYLE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa animal rescue organization removed hundreds of animals living in “horrendous” conditions from a rural Lee County property where it had removed 42 dogs and puppies in February, the organization said.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa helped remove 225 animals last week from the southeast Iowa property. The animals included dogs, barn animals, reptiles and other small animals.

The group said the animals were packed in small enclosures with no food or water.

In February, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa helped law enforcement remove 42 dogs and puppies from the property. The organization also found two small cages with 41 hamsters living on top of each other.

The property owners relinquished the animals found in February to the ARL but not the other animals. At the time, the organization said, authorities did not have the authority to remove the animals without the property owners' consent.

Authorities later obtained a second search and seizure warrant, and a licensed veterinarian found all animals needed to be removed, The Des Moines Register reported. The property owners gave up the animals as they were being removed.

A man and woman in the Argyle area were charged March 7 with seven counts of animal neglect.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0