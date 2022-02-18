Ankeny chiropractor gets prison in child sex abuse case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Ankeny chiropractor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in a child sex abuse case.

Joshua Hanisch, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and a drug count and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each count, television s tation WHO 13 reported. Two of the prison terms were ordered to be served at the same time, so Hanisch was effectively sentenced to 20 years.

Court records say Hanisch, who had a chiropractic office in Ankeny, was first charged in April 2020 after the Iowa Department of Human Services reported possible abuse to police. An investigation discovered more victims, all girls under the age of 12 when they were abused, according to police.

Hanisch's state chiropractic license was suspended in an emergency order shortly after his arrest. A hearing on the status of Hanisch's license has been rescheduled at least five times since then. The Iowa Board of Chiropractic is now scheduled to hold the hearing in April.

