DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Ankeny couple accused of physically abusing their adopted children have been given probation.
The Des Moines Register reports that 56-year-old John Bell and 58-year-old Joyce Bell were sentenced Thursday to two years of probation. They'd both pleaded guilty in May to two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment. Prosecutors had lowered the charges from felony counts.
John Bell admitted to disciplining two of his children "in an inappropriate and harsh manner, both physically and verbally." Joyce Bell admitted using harsh language and being "verbally aggressive" with two of the children.
The couple had adopted nine disabled children from foster care.
